Sweet And Soft Condensed Milk Bread - Banh Mi Bơ Sữa Đặc. @Indulovecooking

190g milk

40g sugar

30g condensed milk

1.5 tsp (6g) instant dry yeast

300g bread flour (can be substituted by all purpose flour)

1/2 tsp salt

30g softened usalted butter

50g cranberries (optional)

