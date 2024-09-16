© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of a fearless Russian soldier has been viewed over 30 million times on Twitter, people around the world showed huge respect for his courage.
Users admire the composure and will of a Russian soldier who casually throws away a grenade dropped by a drone.
"He knows he's on the right side."
"He's made of different stuff" are just some of the comments.
God and Truth are with us and victory will be ours!