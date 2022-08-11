Dr. Robert Malone's Dire Waring to Parents Not to Vax Their Children!

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Dr. Robert Malone, creator of the mRNA technology, issues a DIRE WARNING to parents!
DO NOT get your children vaccinated. The risks far outweigh any benefits... he explains briefly here.