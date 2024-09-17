BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kolvita Family Medical Group In the Medical Industry and Personalized Healthcare
PlanetTVStudios
PlanetTVStudios
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 7 months ago

Kolvita Family Medical Group was founded on the philosophy that your medical care should be personalized. A unique practice that elevates the stability of the Direct Primary Care model with the personalization of a Concierge practice. By removing the burdens of insurance carries and intrusive oversight of third-party entities, the physicians and staff can partner directly with patients and their families to focus exclusively on their personal medical care needs.


In this membership practice, patients have the security of knowing that their primary care needs can be provided for a single annual fee. There are no surprise copays, coinsurance, or deductible expenses. With a smaller patient base, patients enjoy prolonged office visits, same day/next day scheduling, home visits, and 24/7 access to their personal physician. Routine testing, vaccinations, and common medications are available at no additional cost.


In an era where the personal doctor-patient relationship is disappearing, Kolvita Family Medical Group pledges to their patients to consider their needs first and foremost. Their mission is to provide the highest level of care to meet each individual's needs.


For more information about Kolvita Family Medical Group, please visit: http://www.kolvita.com.

Keywords
new frontiersplanet tv studioskolvita family medical grouppersonalized healthcare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy