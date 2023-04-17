Did Conservative Media Just Take It Too Far? | Counter Narrative Ep.5

IN A DIVISION DRIVEN SOCIETY THAT DEMANDS YOU PICK A SIDE,ALTERNATIVE MEDIA IS USUALLY LUMPED IN AS BEING RIGHT LEANING – ONLY BECAUSE IT DOESN’T CARRY THE WATER FOR THE *LEFT LEANING LEGACY MEDIA.





WELL, TODAY, IT’S A POWERHOUSE CONSERVATIVE MEDIA HOST ON THE HOT SEAT… HEAR WHY MANY THINK CANDACE OWENS JUST TOOK HER “RAGING” COMMENTARY TOO FAR…





AND LEARN HOW A SEX-TRAFFICKING SURVIVOR IS NOW HELPING RESCUE OTHERS.





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