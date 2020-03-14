Microchips in Vaccines that will Track and Create Your Digital ID for Life

The ID2020 Alliance, as it’s being called, is a digital identity program that aims to “leverage immunization” as a means of inserting tiny microchips into people’s bodies. In collaboration with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, also known as GAVI, the government of Bangladesh and various other “partners in government, academia, and humanitarian relief,” the ID2020 Alliance hopes to usher in this mark of the beast as a way to keep tabs on every human being living on Earth.



For years we’ve been watching as Microsoft founder Bill Gates, now retired from the company he founded, use his billions to give ‘free vaccinations‘ to people in third world countries. Now Bill has become a founding partner in another company, this one is called the ID2020 Alliance, and its goal is to give every human being on Earth a digital id. How do they plan on accomplishing this feat? By combining mandatory vaccinations with implantable microchips. Genius, isn’t it? And coming soon to a theater near you, as the saying goes.



“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man, and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” Revelation 13:16-18 (KJV)



So now you know what Bill Gates and his wife Melinda were really doing over the past 10 years, traveling to third-world countries and giving ‘free vaccinations’ to the poor, downtrodden natives. Those ‘free vaccinations‘ was research and a live testing lab to conduct the necessary experiments required to form ID2020. And as you will see today, this unholy hybrid of vaccinations and implantable microchips is already happening in Bangladesh, soon it will be Boston. A page on the Gates Foundation website says that Bill and Melinda have so far invested over 2.5 billion dollars to this project, with no end in sight. Can the man who put the world behind a personal computer now put a vaccination microchip digital ID into the global population? Bill Gates is positive he can and indeed is well on his way to achieving that goal.



“Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; Who opposeth and exalts himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.” 2 Thessalonians 2:3,4 (KJV)