If you see something, then you say something ~ Praise God for the Outspoken ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
25 views • 2 days ago

In today's discussion, we will talk about the brave men and women of medicine that would not compromise their integrity for a pay check, who spoke out on medical malpractice brought upon them by big pharma and those paid for at the top by big pharma. WE will talk about how more whistleblowers are exposing the lies of mainstream media. Finally, we will also be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 447: Outspoken.


References:

- The Highwire E447: Outspoken

  https://rumble.com/v70op50-episode-447-outspoken.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v2_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce


