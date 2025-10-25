If you see something, then you say something ~ Praise God for the Outspoken ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion, we will talk about the brave men and women of medicine that would not compromise their integrity for a pay check, who spoke out on medical malpractice brought upon them by big pharma and those paid for at the top by big pharma. WE will talk about how more whistleblowers are exposing the lies of mainstream media. Finally, we will also be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 447: Outspoken.
