Dramatic Moment! How US-supplied Bradley Destroyed Russia's Most Advanced T-90M Tank in Ukraine

US Military News





Jan 29, 2024





In today's video, we'll be analyzing a recent viral video capturing an intense encounter between armored vehicles. We will learn more about this from armor experts and will provide a detailed breakdown of this fascinating engagement, shedding light on the strategies, technologies, and maneuvers involved.





The footage captured by a drone shows the moment when the Bradley's 25mm cannon unleashes its devastating firepower on the T-90M tank. The expertly trained crew of the Bradley demonstrates remarkable skill and composure as they engage the heavily armored Russian tank.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu7382j9RVo