Beyond The Badge - FTO
Beyond The Badge
Published Yesterday |
On this Episode of "Beyond the Badge", Jeff Bonilla and Special Guest Charles Moss talk about some of their experiences when they were first on the police force.  The need for good men and women in law enforcement is at an all time high now with the rampant crime and the politicization of Law Enforcement with the Defund the Police campaign. Jeff Bonilla is the co-author of the critically acclaimed book "So You Want To Be A Cop"

https://a.co/d/5Xfy42X  -  So You Want to be a Cop

https://a.co/d/3WfuKP6  - Terminal Hitman


politicspolicejusticelaw enforcementcopcopsofficerpolice academy

