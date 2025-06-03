BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Colorblind’s Nicholas Asper - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 574
7 views • 19 hours ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Nicholas Asper, bassist of the rock band, Colorblind, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on "The Cult Tour" with Capstan, True North, and Not Enough Space. Colorblind is currently supporting their newest album, Safehouse.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Dingwall NG-3 4-String Bass Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/je2rdM

Balaguer Archetype Guitar - https://balaguerguitars.com/archetypestandard/

Evertune Bridge - https://tidd.ly/40b2xwW

Shure GLXD16 Wireless Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zxqNM0

Digitech Drop Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09OZqO

Darkglass Microtubes B7K Ultra - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEVKBW

ISP Decimator II Noise Gate - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/dOZaBW

Voodoo Lab Pedal Power 2 Plus - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9PkLq

Behringer X32 Rack - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRo9ee

Universal Audio Apollo Twin - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K09jb7

Furman Power Conditioner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/je2rbM

Kalium Strings (.130 gauge range, long scale) - https://kaliummusic.com/shop/strings/electric-bass/


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 12, 2025

Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH COLORBLIND:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/Colorblindtx

Instagram - https://instagram.com/colorblindtx

Twitter - https://twitter.com/colorblindtx


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:30 Bass Guitars

02:50 Pedalboard

04:41 Rig


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:30Bass Guitars

02:50Pedalboard

04:41Rig

