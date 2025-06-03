Colorblind’s Nicholas Asper - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 574

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Nicholas Asper, bassist of the rock band, Colorblind, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on "The Cult Tour" with Capstan, True North, and Not Enough Space. Colorblind is currently supporting their newest album, Safehouse.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Dingwall NG-3 4-String Bass Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/je2rdM
Balaguer Archetype Guitar - https://balaguerguitars.com/archetypestandard/
Evertune Bridge - https://tidd.ly/40b2xwW
Shure GLXD16 Wireless Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zxqNM0
Digitech Drop Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09OZqO
Darkglass Microtubes B7K Ultra - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEVKBW
ISP Decimator II Noise Gate - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/dOZaBW
Voodoo Lab Pedal Power 2 Plus - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9PkLq
Behringer X32 Rack - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRo9ee
Universal Audio Apollo Twin - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K09jb7
Furman Power Conditioner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/je2rbM
Kalium Strings (.130 gauge range, long scale) - https://kaliummusic.com/shop/strings/electric-bass/
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - April 12, 2025
Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH COLORBLIND:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/Colorblindtx
Instagram - https://instagram.com/colorblindtx
Twitter - https://twitter.com/colorblindtx
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:30 Bass Guitars
02:50 Pedalboard
04:41 Rig
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
Affiliate Disclosure:
Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!
00:00Introduction
00:30Bass Guitars
02:50Pedalboard
04:41Rig