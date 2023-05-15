💥🚨UK's Hidden Shadows | 2021| Documentary (Inspired By Out Of Shadows)

💥🚨UK's Hidden Shadows (Inspired By Out Of Shadows)





UK's Hidden Shadows (Inspired By Out Of Shadows) Is A New Documentary (approx 7 months old or so) Examining The Recent History Of Allegations Of Child Abuse And Cover-Ups Within The British Establishment. Filmed Over The Course Of A Year, The 90-Minute Documentary Features Interviews With Victims Of Child Abuse, Journalists And Police Whistle-Blowers. Each Interview Offers A Unique Insight Into The Alleged Westminster VIP Pedophile Ring That Has Darkened Politics For The Last Five Decades. — A SHAUN ATTWOOD with UNDERGROUND FILMS via #QWARRIORSWORLDWIDE in #EXPOSEthePEDOSendOfTheCABAL







