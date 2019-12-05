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Blueprint to defeat the NWO - Another epic but forgotten Alex Jones speech
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61 views • December 05, 2019
Recorded on Sunday February 19 2012
Aired on the Infowars nightly news of Friday March 2 2012
And most importantly... Still and more relevant today !
Aired on the Infowars nightly news of Friday March 2 2012
And most importantly... Still and more relevant today !
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