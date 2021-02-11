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Breaking! Convoy of 50 ChiCom UN Vans!
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1092 views • February 11, 2021
Breaking! Convoy of 50 ChiCom UN Vans! Please Share Far & Wide! Witnessed departing from Edmonton International Airport headed south in -30 Degree weather. (In 2019 ChiComs were given winter training in Canada 18 times!) For a fuller understanding of this Breaking News see also: https://www.brighteon.com/36c065b9-2051-4dff-84d9-fd12a2889068
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