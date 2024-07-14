Trump Shooter in BlackRock commercial at his School, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laura Loomer found this guy in a Blackrock commercial, February 24, 2023.
He's shown twice at 3 second and 19 second. At Bethel Park High School. BlackRock removed their video after Laura Loomer the original poster showed this.
https://x.com/LauraLoomer/status/1812484676256477281
BREAKING: Following the release of my report below,
@BlackRock
quietly deleted the video (seen below) that they filmed with Thomas Matthew Crooks, the Butler, Pennsylvania wannabe Trump assassin in 2023. Blackrock didn’t issue a statement, but they did delete the video today. They should issue a statement. I’m going to Keep talking about this. 11 MILLION VIEWS!!!
https://x.com/LauraLoomer/status/1812592486319317143
Adding comments from BlackRock:
BlackRock pulls ad that featured Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks
BlackRock Inc., has withdrawn an advertisement that briefly included Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
The company stated that Crooks was a student at Bethel Park High School and appeared in the 2022 ad alongside other unpaid teens.
“In 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher from Bethel Park High School, in which several unpaid students briefly appeared in the background, including Thomas Matthew Crooks,” the company said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday, adding that the ad has been removed.