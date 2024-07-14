BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Shooter in BlackRock commercial at his School, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
1261 followers
3
806 views • 9 months ago

Laura Loomer found this guy in a Blackrock commercial, February 24, 2023.

He's shown twice at 3 second and 19 second. At Bethel Park High School. BlackRock removed their video after  Laura Loomer the original poster showed this.

https://x.com/LauraLoomer/status/1812484676256477281

BREAKING: Following the release of my report below,

@BlackRock

quietly deleted the video (seen below) that they filmed with Thomas Matthew Crooks, the Butler, Pennsylvania wannabe Trump assassin in 2023. Blackrock didn’t issue a statement, but they did delete the video today. They should issue a statement. I’m going to Keep talking about this. 11 MILLION VIEWS!!!

https://x.com/LauraLoomer/status/1812592486319317143

Adding comments from BlackRock:

BlackRock pulls ad that featured Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks

BlackRock Inc., has withdrawn an advertisement that briefly included Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The company stated that Crooks was a student at Bethel Park High School and appeared in the 2022 ad alongside other unpaid teens.

“In 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher from Bethel Park High School, in which several unpaid students briefly appeared in the background, including Thomas Matthew Crooks,” the company said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday, adding that the ad has been removed.



