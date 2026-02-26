NBA ALL-STAR DESTROYED BY VAX POISON SHINGLES

Feb 23, 2026 2:07 PM PT ### Tyrese Haliburton Has Shingles. What to Know About the Condition

Indiana Pacers v Charlotte Hornets

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers looks on during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 8, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.Jacob Kupferman—Getty Images

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been diagnosed with shingles, his coach said on Feb. 22. The 25-year-old all-star player was already out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon in June, but he’d been a visible presence on the sidelines, enthusiastically cheering on his teammates. Now, however, he’s being kept away from team facilities for two to three weeks.





“It’s a very painful thing,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. “He will make a full recovery, but this happened over the last few days. He was meeting us in D.C. and had some odd symptoms and he came back here. It’s a unique case and a unique situation, but I talked to him a few times and he’s always in a good mood, so he’ll get through it.”





Shingles is a common condition: About 1 million cases occur in the U.S. each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 1 in 3 people nationwide will develop it during their lifetime. It’s also known as herpes zoster, and refers to a painful rash caused by the reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox.





Yet many don’t associate the illness, which is most common in older populations, with healthy, 20-something young people—let alone professional athletes. That perception overlooks how the virus behaves, experts say. Research has found that shingles incidence increased across age groups over several decades, with some analyses noting continued increases among younger adults even as rates in older adults have stabilized.

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton returned to practice Tuesday after missing a day due to illness as his team prepared to face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Interim coach Alvin Gentry explained Haliburton wasn't feeling well Monday after getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, but he felt much better Tuesday.





NBA Players Could Assist With COVID-19 Vaccination Advocacy

January 19, 2021 / 9:27 PM PST / CBS Sacramento

"I trust public health officials and things like that. I get the flu shot every year, so I don't want to have too big of a problem of getting the covid vaccination," Haliburton said.

