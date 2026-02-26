BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
NBA ALL-STAR DESTROYED BY VAX POISON SHINGLES
ChestyP
ChestyP
97 views • 1 day ago

Feb 23, 2026 2:07 PM PT ### Tyrese Haliburton Has Shingles. What to Know About the Condition

NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Has Shingles. What to Know About the Condition

Indiana Pacers v Charlotte Hornets

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers looks on during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on January 8, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.Jacob Kupferman—Getty Images

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been diagnosed with shingles, his coach said on Feb. 22. The 25-year-old all-star player was already out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon in June, but he’d been a visible presence on the sidelines, enthusiastically cheering on his teammates. Now, however, he’s being kept away from team facilities for two to three weeks.


“It’s a very painful thing,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. “He will make a full recovery, but this happened over the last few days. He was meeting us in D.C. and had some odd symptoms and he came back here. It’s a unique case and a unique situation, but I talked to him a few times and he’s always in a good mood, so he’ll get through it.”


Shingles is a common condition: About 1 million cases occur in the U.S. each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 1 in 3 people nationwide will develop it during their lifetime. It’s also known as herpes zoster, and refers to a painful rash caused by the reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox.


Yet many don’t associate the illness, which is most common in older populations, with healthy, 20-something young people—let alone professional athletes. That perception overlooks how the virus behaves, experts say. Research has found that shingles incidence increased across age groups over several decades, with some analyses noting continued increases among younger adults even as rates in older adults have stabilized.

https://timeDOTcom/7380633/tyrese-haliburton-shingles/


###


Tyrese Haliburton will be away from the Pacers for at least 2-3 weeks after being diagnosed with shingles, per Rick Carlisle.


Hope he makes a speedy recovery 🙏

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/shorts/Q7ckDDAcQI8


###


Tyrese Haliburton Embraces His Girlfriend Jade After We Punched Our Ticket to the NBA Finals 💙

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/shorts/j4Y0hcA7B48


###


Kings gameday live: Haliburton shakes side effects of COVID-19 booster; ready for Magic By Jason Anderson Updated December 8, 2021 5:22 PM Gift Article Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) prepares for an interview after a key performance in the Kings’ 112-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at the NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Xavier Mascareñas [email protected] Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton returned to practice Tuesday after missing a day due to illness as his team prepared to face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Interim coach Alvin Gentry explained Haliburton wasn’t feeling well Monday after getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, but he felt much better Tuesday.


Read more at: https://www.sacbeeDOTcom/sports/nba/sacramento-kings/article256394027.html#storylink=cpy

https://www.sacbeeDOTcom/sports/nba/sacramento-kings/article256394027.html


###


NBA Players Could Assist With COVID-19 Vaccination Advocacy

January 19, 2021 / 9:27 PM PST / CBS Sacramento

"I trust public health officials and things like that. I get the flu shot every year, so I don't want to have too big of a problem of getting the covid vaccination," Haliburton said.

https://www.cbsnewsDOTcom/sacramento/news/nba-players-covid-vaccine-advocate/

