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3 Massachusetts cities to begin issuing fines for people not wearing face masks in public!!
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101 views • May 03, 2020
Three Massachusetts cities began requiring people to wear face masks in public on Wednesday in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The cities of Cambridge and Lawrence announced that the new order requires anyone over the age of 5 to wear a clean face mask or face covering when in any indoor or outdoor space that is open to the public.
The same order applies for people in Somerville over the age of 2.
Those found in violation of the order will face a $300 fine.
Cambridge and Somerville are giving residents and visitors found with their faces uncovered a one-week grace period before issuing fines.
The cities of Cambridge and Lawrence announced that the new order requires anyone over the age of 5 to wear a clean face mask or face covering when in any indoor or outdoor space that is open to the public.
The same order applies for people in Somerville over the age of 2.
Those found in violation of the order will face a $300 fine.
Cambridge and Somerville are giving residents and visitors found with their faces uncovered a one-week grace period before issuing fines.
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