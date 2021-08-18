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Tyrants Targeting Children Under The Guise Of Health & Safety - What Are You Doing?
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110 views • August 18, 2021
From the federal and state governments' usurpation of power over the education system to the local school boards following in lockstep with the tyrants, the children of the People of the united States are under attack like never before in our history. Primarily, they have been under attack for decades in the indoctrination centers we call public schools, but of recent, they are being targeted with both CONvid-1984 propaganda, as well as with lethal injections being fraudulently promoted as "vaccines," which though they are presented as "safe and effective" are actually neither. However, there are some standing up against this tyranny, not only in their own counties, but also in surrounding counties because they actually love the truth and their fellow man (1 John 3:18).
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/tyrants-targeting-children-under-the-guise-of-health-safety-what-are-you-doing-about-it/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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