NLP Coaching | Basic NLP Anchoring Demo with Drs Tad & Adriana James

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NLP Coaching | The Tad James Co.
Brilliant & successful NLP - A must see for any therapist, NLP scholar or anyone wanting to see what Pavlov came up with.
Learn from the best in the field. Dr. Tad James is the 2nd person in the world to become a Master Trainer of NLP, and is the creator of Time Line Therapy® techniques - ENJOY!!!
To know more about NLP and Tad James Co, visit these websites:
http://www.timelinetherapy.net
http://www.timelinetherapy.com
http://www.webnlp.com
http://www.abh-abnlp.com/
http://www.nlpcoaching.com.au
http://www.tadjames.co.uk
http://www.easynlp.com
Follow us on Twitter:
http://bit.ly/WtdMwf
Like us on Facebook:
http://on.fb.me/PT8gQL
Connect with us on LinkedIn:
http://linkd.in/YOSaI0
Follow us on Google +:
http://bit.ly/QPm3Vc