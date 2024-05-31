Experiencing the Power of Pentecost Today

In this video, Pastor Roderick Webster delivers a powerful message on the need for revival based on biblical scripture. He begins by referencing William P. Mackay's hymn 'Revive Us Again' from Psalms 85:6, expressing joy in the potential for spiritual renewal.
The scripture from Acts chapter 2 is then discussed in detail, emphasizing the unity of believers, the events of Pentecost, and the filling of the Holy Spirit. The speaker cautions against neglecting church gatherings and stresses the importance of community and giving in maintaining the church's vitality.
The message concludes with a call to action for believers to read, listen, and act on God's word, praying for a revival that will showcase Christ's presence in their lives. A heartfelt prayer closes the session, asking for God's blessing and the spirit of revival.
00:00 Introduction and Opening Prayer
00:05 Revive Us Again: A Hymn Reflection
00:58 The Importance of Gathering Together
01:09 The Day of Pentecost: A Detailed Reading
03:00 The Power of Unity and the Holy Spirit
05:45 Peter's Sermon and the Prophecy of Joel
07:15 A Call for Revival and Personal Reflection
09:33 Concluding Prayer and Blessings
