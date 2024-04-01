Create New Account
Western Hypocrite Leaders Say “Happy Easter” While Bombing Arab Christians
Vigilent Citizen
Published 21 hours ago

Evangelicals supporting murderers and terrorists  while their brothers and sisters in faith are being persecuted.

Source :

https://www.tiktok.com/@richardmedhurst/video/7352582058226601249

https://www.tiktok.com/@aljazeeraenglish/video/7352515907429649695

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2iEZgDG-S28

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/S47EiZA2fGA

bombing evangelicals western happy easter hypocrite leaders arab christians

