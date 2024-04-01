Western Hypocrite Leaders Say “Happy Easter” While Bombing Arab Christians

Evangelicals supporting murderers and terrorists while their brothers and sisters in faith are being persecuted.
Source :
https://www.tiktok.com/@richardmedhurst/video/7352582058226601249
https://www.tiktok.com/@aljazeeraenglish/video/7352515907429649695
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2iEZgDG-S28
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.