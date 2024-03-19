WHO plans for centralized world control - wants Nations to pay for it - Interview with James Roguski

The World Health Organisation is empowering itself to a dangerous degree with the amendments to the "International Health Regulations" as well as the "Pandemic Agreement". Also it is building the framework to massively extend a huge business for pharmaceutical companies and all kinds of crisis profiteers to make a killing from every possible health threat. James Roguski joins us with the newest updates from the WHO and gives the audience an impression of what expects the entire world if we do not stop this stealthy "coup" by the WHO.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.