WHO plans for centralized world control - wants Nations to pay for it - Interview with James Roguski

The World Health Organisation is empowering itself to a dangerous degree with the amendments to the "International Health Regulations" as well as the "Pandemic Agreement". Also it is building the framework to massively extend a huge business for pharmaceutical companies and all kinds of crisis profiteers to make a killing from every possible health threat. James Roguski joins us with the newest updates from the WHO and gives the audience an impression of what expects the entire world if we do not stop this stealthy "coup" by the WHO.