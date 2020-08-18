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Nurse exposes COVID hospital controversies
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125 views • August 18, 2020
Watching the Hawks RT, August 14, 2020
Author and registered nurse Erin Marie Olszewski's controversial account from Elmhurst Hospital puts attention on pandemic practices.
https://www.rt.com/shows/watching-the-hawks/498049-hospital-controversies-us-china/
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Author and registered nurse Erin Marie Olszewski's controversial account from Elmhurst Hospital puts attention on pandemic practices.
https://www.rt.com/shows/watching-the-hawks/498049-hospital-controversies-us-china/
'Like' us on Facebook:
http://fb.me/WatchingTheHawks
Follow us:
https://instagram.com/watchingthehawks/
https://twitter.com/WatchingHawks
YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbiFt3UdxX7LxferwDmuegQ
Podcast:
https://soundcloud.com/rttv/sets/watching-the-hawks-2
Subscribe:
http://bit.ly/WatchingTheHawks
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