820: Draco Reptilians, Phoenicians, & Tunnels Under the Getty with Steven D Kelley - Tin Foil Hat with Sam Tripoli, 10-01-2024

I'm sharing this video from, Sam Tripoli, 'Tin Foil Hat.

#820: The Draco Reptilians, The Phoenicians, & Tunnels Under the Getty with Steven D Kelley - Tin Foil Hat with Sam Tripoli, Oct 1, 2024

Video can be found at:

Apple Podcasts, at www.SamTripoli.com and at Rumble.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/820-the-draco-reptilians-the-philistines-and/id577245086?i=1000671473725

https://rumble.com/v5h79sl-820-the-draco-reptilians-the-phoenicians-and-the-tunnels-under-the-getty-wi.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Sorry, Please go there to read full list of 'Sponsors' on description, it wouldn't all fit here. Cynthia

Thanks for joining us for another episode of "Tin Foil Hat with Sam Tripoli!" In this installment, we're excited to welcome former CIA officer and author Steven Kelley. Together, we’ll dive into the secret societies that influence our world and explore the mysteries hidden beneath the Getty Museum. This might be our most insane episode yet, so buckle up, buttercup! We genuinely appreciate your support.

Please check out Steven Kelley's books at https://www.stevendkelley.com

Steven at this Telegram channel, daily: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Join the WolfPack at Wise Wolf Gold and Silver and start hedging your financial position by investing in precious metals now! Go to samtripoli.gold and use the promo code "TinFoil" and we thank Tony for supporting our show.

CopyMyCrypto.com: The ‘Copy my Crypto’ membership site shows you the coins that the youtuber ‘James McMahon’ personally holds - and allows you to copy him. So if you’d like to join the 1300 members who copy James, then stop what you’re doing and head over to: CopyMyCrypto.com/TFH You’ll not only find proof of everything I’ve said - but my listeners get full access for just $1

If you want to Leave a message for TFH Live! please call 323-825-9010. Watch live very Tuesday at 3pm pst at Youtube.com/@SamTripoli

Check out Sam "DoomScrollin with Sam Tripoli" Every Thursday At 2:30pm pst on Youtube, X Twitter, Rumble and Rokfin!

Grab your copy of the first issue of the Chaos Twins now and join the Army Of Chaos:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/chaos-twins-1-by-sam-tripoli-paranoid-american--2/coming_soon/x/5548203

Want to see Sam Tripoli live? Get tickets at SamTripoli.com:

Las Vegas: Skankfest In Las Vegas on Sept 27th-29th

https://skankfest.com

Louisville, Kentucky: The Murder Circus Comedy on Oct 11th &12th

https://blurredmindsmedia.com/the-murder-circus-comedy-show-sam-tripoli-october-11th12th/

Tulsa, Oklahoma: Headlining the Looney Bin Nov 14th-16th

https://tulsa.loonybincomedy.com/ShowDetails/e14192d7-3a8d-4780-b83e-e78f20afdf3e/bca30415-8e4e-4ec5-817d-52222ac57427/Sam__Tripoli/Tulsa_Loony_Bin

Tampa , Fl: Headlining Sidesplitters on Dec 6th

https://ci.ovationtix.com/35578/production/1080723

Cancun, Mx: Jiujistu Overdose Dec 12th-15th

https://www.jiujitsuoverdose.com

Please check out Steven Kelley's internet:

Website: https://www.stevendkelley.com

Telegram: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Book: https://bit.ly/3XRhEJ4

Please check out SamTripoli.com for all things Sam Tripoli.

Please check out Sam Tripoli's Linktree: https://linktr.ee/samtripoli

Please Follow Sam Tripoli's Comedy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samtripolicomedy/

Please Follow Sam Tripoli's Podcast Clip Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/samtripolispodcastclips/

Thank you to our sponsors:



