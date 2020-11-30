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Love Of Many Will Grow Cold - Signs of
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17 views • November 30, 2020
The Bible tells us that, in the last days, men will be lovers of themselves, and that real love shall wax cold. Of all the signs of the times, this increase of self love and terrible lack of Godly love is the most apparent. We occasionally hear of yet another selfie tragedy, where people are injured or killed for the purpose of getting a snapshot of themselves. Will you be sucked in to the lie of self love, or will you choose to stand against it at the risk of being unpopular and "lame?"
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