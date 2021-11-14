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Bélgica - Hospitales Llenos de Covid Vacunados
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62 views • November 14, 2021
ninguno en las hospitales son no vacunados - que dice?
mucho, los vacunados ahora sufrir la consecuencias de la vacuna
PORFAVOR, no tomas ningún vacuna
no son vacunas, son afectadores de humanidad
mucho, los vacunados ahora sufrir la consecuencias de la vacuna
PORFAVOR, no tomas ningún vacuna
no son vacunas, son afectadores de humanidad
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