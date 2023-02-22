The more men advance in technology, the closer we are to our destruction because the moral standards of men don't work! AI is now a part of spiritual warfare between the ways of men versus the ways of Elohim. The Lord's will Eph. 1:9, manna Rev. 2:17, revelation 1 Cor. 2:7, and face Ezek. 39:25-29 were hidden so that humanity would have to suffer under men's standards, eating of the tree of knowledge of good and evil, until the first then the second coming of the Lord Job; Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess.2:1-11; James 5:7-11.

In these last days or end times of the ways of men, the Lord, from heaven, is wielding the Sword of the Spirit, His moral standard which is exceeding abundantly greater than men's Isa. 55:9; Eph. 3:20; Heb. 1:2; Rev. 5:1 ff; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3, etc.

The Lord's Day, the day of salvation, the Lord's Sabbath, the Kingdom of Elohim, the dispensation of grace with every spiritual blessing, the good Shephard, the Prince of Peace, the King of Kings reigning, the Father of all mercies and comforts, the great wedding feast, the ways of Elohim are as high as the heavens above men's ways exceeding abundantly greater than we could have imagined Isa. 55:9; Eph. 3:20. All of this is as one day to the Lord, but to men, it is one thousand years in the Kingdom of Elohim divided into two ages Eph. 2:7, by the ways of men 2 Pet. 3:4. The first coming of the Lord or the completion of the Bible for the first age of the Kingdom was in 70 AD Judas 3. The second coming of the Lord, with the restoration of the Bible, is to be completed in about 2065 AD Micah 7:15.

I pray that some of you can recognize the sad state of the world and be involved in the limited comission to take the Sword of the Spirit to thew world.

