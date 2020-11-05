© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How “clouds” are made... ☁️🌧⛅️🤔 (description) Heavy Chemtrailing -- Western Sydney NSW Australia
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • November 05, 2020
https://youtu.be/S2ZzkQsGels at around 49.20 is the part showing the ships
Here’s Chris’s Aussies channel who alerted me to this.. https://youtu.be/z3Syp24OfjY
Nasa making clouds and rain!
https://youtu.be/BIpeNs5OWbo
Shared from and subscribe to:
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
Mike Morales
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
AGWN
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
Here’s Chris’s Aussies channel who alerted me to this.. https://youtu.be/z3Syp24OfjY
Nasa making clouds and rain!
https://youtu.be/BIpeNs5OWbo
Shared from and subscribe to:
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
Mike Morales
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
AGWN
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.