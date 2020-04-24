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Covid Confusion aka Cognitive Dissonance
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163 views • April 24, 2020
Pavlov's greatest discovery... Ring bell - feed dog. Turn on light - hit dog. Now... Ring bell & turn on light - dog urinates! That my friends is cognitive dissonance. Read Edward Burnays (Freud's nephew) "Propaganda". We have arrived! The NWO police state is on us. See www.hudok.info - for the permanent injunction arbitration order awarded on behalf of all Americans. Claim your birthright as a child of the Creator, and not a servant of a government gone rogue!
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