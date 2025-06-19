BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MN Assassinations, Jesuit Theater, Flat Earth, JOOOS, Illuminati Zagami
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
11 views • 19 hours ago

CTB 2025-06-18 PUPPETS ASSASSINATED

 

Topic list:
* “MINNESOTA LEGISLATORS ASSASSINATED! Here’s what we know!!!”
* Anomalies surrounding the apparent tragedy.
* When comedians are picked by Jesuit Theater to play tough heroes.
* Vance Luther Boelter had a wife and five kids but also lived at 2 other locations.
* All of the Catholics: Hortman, Hoffman and Tim Walz.
* Boelter has a Catholic DOCTORATE.
* Boelter “preached” in the “Democratic Republic of Congo”.
* Boelter used a POLICE SUV and UNIFORM to kill the Hortmans and their dog.
* “Alex Jones” is thrilled that he was scripted in.
* Gabrielle Giffords and Mark Kelly.
* Jesuit Jeranism as seen the light!
* April 19th Nova Scotia mass shooting: another cop impersonator!
* Mission Impossible 1996: jesuit, jesuit, jesuit, Jesuit!
* Nicholas DePalma Cage has been Jesuit Tim LaHaye “LEFT BEHIND!”
* “ACTIVE SHOOTER! DEPLOY THE FBI CLEANUP CREW!”
* Did Governor Tarkin squeeze too tightly?
* Israel’s suicide foreign policy EXPLAINED.
* “MEL GIBSON TORCHES PANSIE PEDRO PASCAL!!!”
* Lee Merrit, Courtney Turner and Illuminati Zagami.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flaghollywoodjewsminnesotajesuits
