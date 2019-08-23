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Migration numbers exaggerated? Housing crisis continues...
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5 views • August 23, 2019
Latest reports show that measurements of migration numbers are in fact inaccurate, therefore, the numbers of EU citizens migrating to U.K. are in fact slightly higher whilst the opposite is happening with non-EU migration.
Who is telling the truth? Why are the Home Office lying? I will give you my thoughts.
Also I cover some of the issues surrounding the housing crisis that the U.K. faces, this time with families being placed into what can only be described as 'containers'.
#homeoffice #migration #ukhousing #bordercontrol
Who is telling the truth? Why are the Home Office lying? I will give you my thoughts.
Also I cover some of the issues surrounding the housing crisis that the U.K. faces, this time with families being placed into what can only be described as 'containers'.
#homeoffice #migration #ukhousing #bordercontrol
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