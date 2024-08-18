BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Goodboy Galaxy (2024, Gameboy Advance) [demo version, playthrough]
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 8 months ago

Goodboy Galaxy is a platformer and action-adventure developed by British company exelotl and published by British company Blaze Entertainment.

An anthropomorphic dog called Maxwell has come across a seemingly dead planet after running out of hyperdrive jumps.Upon exploring the planet, Maxwell befriends several other creatures and is let to a discovery which will draw into something bigger.

The game is a platformer and Metroidvania-like action-adventure. Maxwell is equipped with a blaster, an energy shield and a jetpack. The jetpack allows him to jump, while the shield can take one hit and will be restored after a few second. If Maxwell is hit without a shield, he dies. The blaster has infinite ammo, but takes a short time to reload after a few shots. It can be upgraded, however. In some areas, Maxwell will loose either his blaster, jetpack or shield and has to go through the area without it.

Keywords
platformeraction-adventuregame boy advanceexelotlbalze entertainment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy