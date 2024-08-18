Goodboy Galaxy (2024, Gameboy Advance) [demo version, playthrough]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Goodboy Galaxy is a platformer and action-adventure developed by British company exelotl and published by British company Blaze Entertainment.
An anthropomorphic dog called Maxwell has come across a seemingly dead planet after running out of hyperdrive jumps.Upon exploring the planet, Maxwell befriends several other creatures and is let to a discovery which will draw into something bigger.
The game is a platformer and Metroidvania-like action-adventure. Maxwell is equipped with a blaster, an energy shield and a jetpack. The jetpack allows him to jump, while the shield can take one hit and will be restored after a few second. If Maxwell is hit without a shield, he dies. The blaster has infinite ammo, but takes a short time to reload after a few shots. It can be upgraded, however. In some areas, Maxwell will loose either his blaster, jetpack or shield and has to go through the area without it.