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St. Michael - Earthquakes + Volcanoes wreak Havoc
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42 views • August 11, 2019
"THOSE CONSECRATED TO OUR AND YOUR KING AND LORD JESUS
CHRIST MUST RAISE THEIR VOICES AND ALERT THE PEOPLE OF GOD ABOUT WHAT IS OCCURRING, IN TIMES WHEN HOLINESS IS REQUIRED IN EACH PERSON. EVEN IF THEY LIVE IN THE MIDST OF MOCKERY AND PERSECUTION BY THOSE WHO DO NOT MAINTAIN THEIR FERVOR AND ZEAL FOR THE TRUTH." - St. Michael the Archangel
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The Best earthquake channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/dutchsinse
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The World is Unprepared For the Next Major Eruption
Sep 28, 2019
The world needs to do more to prepare for the next huge volcanic eruption, a team of leading scientists says.
They insist we need to do more to prepare for the next huge volcanic eruption, which could hobble global trade, communications and financial systems.
https://strangesounds.org/2019/09/world-is-unprepared-for-next-major-eruption-a-big-blast-could-hobble-global-trade-communications-and-financial-systems.html
CHRIST MUST RAISE THEIR VOICES AND ALERT THE PEOPLE OF GOD ABOUT WHAT IS OCCURRING, IN TIMES WHEN HOLINESS IS REQUIRED IN EACH PERSON. EVEN IF THEY LIVE IN THE MIDST OF MOCKERY AND PERSECUTION BY THOSE WHO DO NOT MAINTAIN THEIR FERVOR AND ZEAL FOR THE TRUTH." - St. Michael the Archangel
-------------------------
The Best earthquake channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/dutchsinse
------------------------
The World is Unprepared For the Next Major Eruption
Sep 28, 2019
The world needs to do more to prepare for the next huge volcanic eruption, a team of leading scientists says.
They insist we need to do more to prepare for the next huge volcanic eruption, which could hobble global trade, communications and financial systems.
https://strangesounds.org/2019/09/world-is-unprepared-for-next-major-eruption-a-big-blast-could-hobble-global-trade-communications-and-financial-systems.html
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