Did Elon Musk Just Prevent An Escalation To WWlll?
The Kokoda Kid
It's been reported that Ukraine wanted access to Elon Musk's StarLink system in an effort to sink Russia's Black Sea fleet. Of course, Elon refused. Let's see what Laura has to say on the matter and whether the world has just averted nuclear warfare (for the time being, anyway).

Video Source:

Laura's View & Tarot Too

Closing theme music:

'The Fire Of The Storm' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

russiaukraineelon muskstarlinkukraine russia warblack sea fleet

