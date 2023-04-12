Donbass Awaiting For Victories

In recent days, neither of the warring sides has achieved any significant victories on the front lines in Ukraine, but some success has been achieved in the humanitarian negotiation process.

On April 10, another exchange of prisoners of war took place on the border of the Russian Belgorod and Ukrainian Sumy regions. 106 servicemen returned to Russia, while 100 soldiers came back to Ukraine.

In the evening of the same day, an unknown drone fell on the territory of the airport in Belgorod, slightly damaging the fence. According to unconfirmed reports, a Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV with a cargo of explosives targeted the airport, which has been closed since February 2022.

The shelling of Russia’s border territories also continues. In the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces shelled several villages in the Sudzhansky district, damaging civilian communications.

Also, the shelling of the civilian population of the Donetsk city agglomeration does not stop. Three civilians have been injured in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, heavy positional battles continue on the northern Donbass front lines.

In the Liman region, Russian units captured several Ukrainian strongholds near Makeyevka. In their turn, Ukrainian forces are expected to attempt counteroffensive operations in this area in the coming days.

The battle for Bakhmut continues. The main battlefield in the city remains the Bakhmut railway station. Wagner assault detachments are also advancing in the north-western district of the city and in the south along Tchaikovsky Street.

To the north of Avdeevka, Russian motorized infantry units expanded the zone of control around Novobakhmutovka and slightly advanced towards Novokalinovo. To the south, the Ukrainian 53rd mechanized brigade was expelled from a stronghold north of Vodiane.

As a result of a Russian missile strike, a Ukrainian command post in the Krasnogorovka area was destroyed. Russian bomber aircraft also destroyed the temporary deployment point of Ukrainian servicemen on the outskirts of Avdeevka. The losses of the Ukrainian side are estimated to be up to 40 servicemen.

In Marinka, fighting continues in the western part of the city. Russian forces continue the mop up operation in the industrial zone.

In the Zaporozhye region, Russian forces attacked hangars with Ukrainian military equipment in Orekhov. At least four tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, five armored personnel carriers and six trucks were destroyed.

Meanwhile, on the western bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian command is preparing to cross the river. According to the local Russian authorities, the Ukrainian military is maneuvering, changing positions and creating false ones, manpower and equipment are being transferred, watercraft are being assembled.

Earlier, the head of Wagner said that according to various estimates, the Ukrainian command had already prepared up to 200-400 thousand personnel for a large-scale counteroffensive. Prigozhin stressed that the future of global politics will depend on this battle.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT