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Sheriff - Not in Polk County
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344 views • June 02, 2020
Kudos to Grady Gudd. The Sheriff is the supreme law enforcement officer and the only elected law enforcement officer of the county. He is higher than the Federal Government. He has always had the power to enforce the Rule of Law. This sheriff has acknowledges the solemn duty.
Related: A lawful order has been issued to provide remedy and relief to those harmed by the absence of the Rule of Law. See www.hudok.info
P.S. Running for Sheriff of Randolph County, West Virginia www.hudok.com
With no apologies...
Phil Hudok
Related: A lawful order has been issued to provide remedy and relief to those harmed by the absence of the Rule of Law. See www.hudok.info
P.S. Running for Sheriff of Randolph County, West Virginia www.hudok.com
With no apologies...
Phil Hudok
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