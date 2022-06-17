Pathway to Servitude The TRAITORS Who Created the Global Supply Crisis

Glenn Beck.Premiered Jun 15, 2022 WATCH more Glenn TV: https://blazetv.com/glenn

In his episode “Famine & Blackouts: How Biden-Made Disasters Will Cripple America,” Glenn exposed the new global-based rule changes that gave the World Health Organization expedited authority over our nation. He traced the changes to the SEC and revealed Bank of America’s fawning praise for climate-related market changes. So, Glenn decided to dig further, and what he uncovered shocked him. Financial records, dark money groups, and groups tied to the U.N. and the World Economic Forum are all pushing for a total reorganization of our financial system. You never voted for globalist leadership outside our borders, but IT IS HAPPENING. Glenn reveals the foreign actors who are REALLY running our country right now and the domestic TRAITORS who are helping to fund the implementation on Main Street, USA. There will be catastrophic consequences for this betrayal of America First ideas. If you think food, gas, and labor shortages are bad now, just wait until all of this goes through





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_P6tskdrrs