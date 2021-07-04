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Michel Chossudovsky discusses The Most Devastating Crisis in Human History
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640 views • July 04, 2021
Early in the Covid-19 pandemic Michel Chossudovsky recognized how this was being deliberately engineered to be The Most Devastating Crisis in Human History.
Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research.
Link to Global Research - The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis...https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
Video presentation link: https://vimeo.com/514871958
Link to Michel Chossudovsky’s e-book: https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
Guns & Butter Interview with Bonnie Faulkner: https://soundcloud.com/guns-and-butter-1/covid-19-coronavirus-the-crisis-michel-chossudovsky-420
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https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
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Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research.
Link to Global Research - The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis...https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
Video presentation link: https://vimeo.com/514871958
Link to Michel Chossudovsky’s e-book: https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
Guns & Butter Interview with Bonnie Faulkner: https://soundcloud.com/guns-and-butter-1/covid-19-coronavirus-the-crisis-michel-chossudovsky-420
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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