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Parable of the Gift of the World
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7 views • August 10, 2020
Our Father, our Creator, has entrusted us to care for this precious gift He has given to us – our world.
Throughout time, cultures and religions tell us the story of the Creation.
Genesis 1:26-29: Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, over [g]all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that [h]moves on the earth.”
And God said, “See, I have given you every herb that yields seed which is on the face of all the earth, and every tree whose fruit yields seed; to you it shall be for food. Also, to every beast of the earth, to every bird of the air, and to everything that creeps on the earth, in which there is life, I have given every green herb for food”; and it was so. Then God saw everything that He had made, and indeed it was very good. So the evening and the morning were the sixth day.
This parable of the gift of the world was told on January 6, 1984, by the spiritual messengers of God, Aka.
"Glory be the name of the Lord, thy God; glory be the name of His children, forever and ever. And we say unto thee, take these words that we give you. Take them in such a way as they are given, as a gift. Take them and use that part [of] that that you need, and pass them on to another. Take not from them, nor add to, except to explain them in such a manner that another may understand.
"We have come to you not to take from you of anything. We have come with a gift. And the gift is the Messiah, the fulfillment of God's promise unto His children of all races, of all colors, of all religions. We have come to prepare the way."
"For when he (the Messiah) walks up to you and says, 'Good morning!', how do you know then that it is he that is speaking to you?"
With the brightest light in the heavens of the century, the spiritual messengers of God arrived upon Earth and began speaking to the world. They spoke from a town called Globe.
Their words were recorded from April 3, 1970, to August 30, 1989, speaking through the voice of a humble man they chose as their instrument, so that we could hear them.
Many hands and much love went into sharing this message with you.
The spiritual messengers of God say, "We are not great. Only God is great. We are but humble servants of our loving Father, and yours." They speak in a parable, January 6, 1984, of a gift our Father gives us all -- and that He wishes to give to all who will receive.
What is this gift? It is being given as it was given in the beginning; yet it is new. It is a new heaven and new earth upon the Earth!
Who better to give this message in a parable than the spiritual messengers of God?
What you hear is true. Many of us sat at their feet and listened as they spoke these words. We felt their love and warmth.
And all can feel it now if we open our hearts and let them in. They come in great love from the Father, through universes and galaxies and worlds beyond worlds to give a gift from God to all who wish to receive. "We have come but for one purpose, and that is to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."
"New words shall be written upon the sky, but they must be written in men's hearts first."
Listen!
(You can also read their words as you listen at http://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1984January06.audio.html.)
Would you like to know more about why the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, came and the Association of Universal Philosophy they asked us to form? See https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven.
Please join us. Here's how – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
Email [email protected] to let us know you're joining joined or to ask questions.
And ask to receive the free weekly message from spiritual messengers of God.
Throughout time, cultures and religions tell us the story of the Creation.
Genesis 1:26-29: Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, over [g]all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that [h]moves on the earth.”
And God said, “See, I have given you every herb that yields seed which is on the face of all the earth, and every tree whose fruit yields seed; to you it shall be for food. Also, to every beast of the earth, to every bird of the air, and to everything that creeps on the earth, in which there is life, I have given every green herb for food”; and it was so. Then God saw everything that He had made, and indeed it was very good. So the evening and the morning were the sixth day.
This parable of the gift of the world was told on January 6, 1984, by the spiritual messengers of God, Aka.
"Glory be the name of the Lord, thy God; glory be the name of His children, forever and ever. And we say unto thee, take these words that we give you. Take them in such a way as they are given, as a gift. Take them and use that part [of] that that you need, and pass them on to another. Take not from them, nor add to, except to explain them in such a manner that another may understand.
"We have come to you not to take from you of anything. We have come with a gift. And the gift is the Messiah, the fulfillment of God's promise unto His children of all races, of all colors, of all religions. We have come to prepare the way."
"For when he (the Messiah) walks up to you and says, 'Good morning!', how do you know then that it is he that is speaking to you?"
With the brightest light in the heavens of the century, the spiritual messengers of God arrived upon Earth and began speaking to the world. They spoke from a town called Globe.
Their words were recorded from April 3, 1970, to August 30, 1989, speaking through the voice of a humble man they chose as their instrument, so that we could hear them.
Many hands and much love went into sharing this message with you.
The spiritual messengers of God say, "We are not great. Only God is great. We are but humble servants of our loving Father, and yours." They speak in a parable, January 6, 1984, of a gift our Father gives us all -- and that He wishes to give to all who will receive.
What is this gift? It is being given as it was given in the beginning; yet it is new. It is a new heaven and new earth upon the Earth!
Who better to give this message in a parable than the spiritual messengers of God?
What you hear is true. Many of us sat at their feet and listened as they spoke these words. We felt their love and warmth.
And all can feel it now if we open our hearts and let them in. They come in great love from the Father, through universes and galaxies and worlds beyond worlds to give a gift from God to all who wish to receive. "We have come but for one purpose, and that is to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."
"New words shall be written upon the sky, but they must be written in men's hearts first."
Listen!
(You can also read their words as you listen at http://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1984January06.audio.html.)
Would you like to know more about why the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, came and the Association of Universal Philosophy they asked us to form? See https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven.
Please join us. Here's how – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
Email [email protected] to let us know you're joining joined or to ask questions.
And ask to receive the free weekly message from spiritual messengers of God.
Keywords
creationgenesisadvocatelove godspirit of truthpeace on earthcherubimlove one anotherthousand years of peacecaretakerlandownerpreparation for the coming of the messiahspiritual teaching and guidanceaka spiritual messengers of godjohn13-17human compassion and understandingnw heaven and new earth upon earthbuilding the earth
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