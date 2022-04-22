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04/19/2022 A German in Shanghai cursed the CCP for its ridiculous Covid policy and wanted to send him to a quarantine camp. He was eventually taken away, locked up on a bus for six hours, and sent back home. But he spent a lot of money to save his cat.