White America Is Always Gaslighting Black America! Power Dynamics & Identity Politics!

Gaslighting happens in every aspect of life, politics, work, relationships. It is an effective method to keep power and manipulate victims. It is a tool oppressors use to keep people repressed and downtrodden in society. Power is achieved by standing on the backs of others. Often in American society white people will be found gaslighting black people in issues regarding race. When you tell a person you do not see color, that is gaslighting. It is a complete denial of their reality as a person of color, which is gaslighting. When you tell a black person racisms does not exist, you are denying centuries of historical evidence of racisms in America. How dare white America ever make a claim like racisms does not exist when it happens so frequently. These claims are made all the time by the white community. The mere fact that KKK can LEGALLY exist which is a white superracist hate group, and the Black Panthers cannot exist, which is a black ACTIVIST group fighting for black rights, is an act of gaslighting. Telling black people there is no such thing as white privilege's is gaslighting.

What is gaslighting? According to the dictionary, gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse where a person or group makes someone question their sanity, perception of reality, or memories. People experiencing gaslighting often feel confused, anxious, and unable to trust themselves. Gaslighting happens is politics and racial