BLM Loving Girlfriend of Murdered Antifa Member Refuses to Identify Killer for Police

Claudia Morales, girlfriend of Antifa member Ryan Carson who was murdered in New York City by a deranged black 18-year-old, has been unable/unwilling to identify his killer for the police, despite the fact that she literally spit in her face. This is one ideology trumps reality, and they refuse to admit that they were wrong, in my view this is intentional, and social justice in action on her part.

