Date: Apr. 30, 2026. Lesson 84-2026. Title: My Son, Give Me Thine Heart

Proverbs 23:26 stands as the central command of the chapter, calling for total surrender—not mere obedience, but the giving of the heart itself. Wisdom does not seek outward compliance alone; it demands complete allegiance of the will, desires, and affections. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles teaches why partial surrender is no surrender, how the heart and the eyes work together to shape a life, and why giving your heart to God is the only safeguard against the competing claims of the world.

Lesson 84-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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