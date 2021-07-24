Undisclosed mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Reactions Push Passports & Mandates

Please watch all the way until the end. However, if you want to get to the last message I leave you with, then forward the episode to the last 15 minutes. You can watch the FULL interview on these uncensored sites: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WyMBH2qkIC6T/ https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4/Undisclosed_mRNA_Covid19_Vaccine_Adverse_Reactions_Push_Passports_and_Mandates:c https://rumble.com/vk7iov-internet-cenor-undicloed-adverse-reactions-to-push-passports-and-mandates.html Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras Podcast. Today, I am revealing critical information that the internet is censoring regarding the life-threatening adverse reactions that may develop long-term from the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine. It is a simple conclusion after seeing all the censored information, which is that all roads lead to the vaccine in favor of vaccine passports and mandates. Initially, I posted this episode to YouTube on May 28, 2021, and within 6-hours, it was taken down after being viewed 126,000 times and having my channel threatened to be removed if re-uploaded. Therefore, I had to create an anonymous channel on Odysee.com and delete the intro and outro so people could not link it. For this reason, my fake channel does not have my subscribers and in order to "like" or "comment", they needed to subscribe. This is why you see lots of views because people can watch it, and I did not allow comments to keep the message on point. I threw all my digital marketing experience into getting views on these videos to get the information out because the info was gold. Original video posted over a month ago on May 28, 2021, with all the cited links to look at that I covered in this video: https://odysee.com/@MustWatch:8/E51_Cov_Vaxx_Censorship:f However, my beloved subscribers sourced me and kept sending me more censored information, because they could not get past the extreme censorship with big tech. Therefore, I re-upload it to Odysee, Bitchute, Utreon, and Rumble. The middle way in Buddhism is getting all the information on both sides to make a holistic decision on how we create our next best experience with the source within each and every one of us. I have not seen the other side of the "safe" and "only" way to treat covid is an experimental mRNA vaccine that main new sources keep pushing on the public. Therefore, Buddhists see this covid-19 saga with the dangerous vaccine, its mandates, and global passports as a HUGE life lesson for humanity in terms of realizing that they need each other to get through this and live with the long-term fall-out safely. My subscribers sent me the videos of people suffering adverse reactions after getting the Covid-19 mRNA "vaccines" and how frustrated they are about being censored. Therefore, I reached out to these two ladies and did a follow-up episode to this earlier warning episode. To watch Stacee Marie and Stevie Thrasher's stories about their adverse reactions, click here: https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4/covid19_mRNA_Vaccine_Adverse_Reactions:8 To learn more: https://merkabachakras.com/ Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/ Creative software subscriptions provided by: https://www.canva.com/ https://pixabay.com/ https://animoto.com/ https://www.veed.io/ https://www.movavi.com/ https://anchor.fm/ https://www.fiverr.com/ https://zoom.us/ https://grammarly.com/ https://www.youtube.com/ #Covid19, #mRNAVaccine, #CovidVaccineAdverseReactions, #InternetCensorshipmRNAVaccineHesitancy