TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Nov. 6, 1st of 3 parts: Perverted Pelosi power politics!

Truth vs. NEW$ 1st of 3 Parts. (6 Nov. 2022) with James Fetzer, Don Grahn, David Kenney, and Holly Seeliger. 51 min.



Zelinski tells us there is no reason to take Russia seriously about the use of nukes, where there is nothing to see, even as the US is beefing up its military readiness to conduct direct warfare with Russia.

And residents of Kherson are being told to leave the city by 7 November (because apparently some catastrophe is about to befall the city) the day before the mid-terms in the US, which Biden and Co. would dearly like to circumvent if only they can find a way.

Stand by!

This does not look good.

And Mike Adams warns that the Ukranians have UAVs with the capacity to spread aerosols that are biological weapons, which may also be in the offing.

in the USA, White suburban women are moving to the GOP in massive numbers, where they prefer Republicans over Democrats by 15 points--and on issues across the board.

Even The Washington Post acknowledges that conservatives are far more smitten with Donald Trump than liberals are with Joe Biden--and for very good reasons.

Not even Don Lemon believes that Fetterman is physically able to serve in the United States Senate.

8 in 10 Americans believe the country is "out of control" and they are massively supporting the GOP rather than the Democrats.

The Paul Pelosi perverted sex scandal could not come at a worse time for the Democrats, where the evidence over-whelming supports the conclusion that it was a gay sex (extortive-?) encounter gone wrong.

And it's such a lascivious sordid affair that it suppresses any other narrative the Democrats might like to promote in the home stretch.