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SCOTUS DENIES Texas Case, Chinese Spys in UK, Google Bleeds Breaking On The Daily #38
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77 views • December 15, 2020
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/8tJU3
https://archive.vn/a6vXP
https://archive.vn/8cGql
https://archive.vn/ubBJO
https://archive.vn/6DBlQ
https://archive.vn/S4xHG
Timestamps
0:00 Supreme Court Texas REGECTION/ how long investigations actually take
12:09 Communist Infiltration in UK
19:05 Covid Update
23:45 Proof Google isn’t invincible
27:34 Outro
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#Election #China #BigTech
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/8tJU3
https://archive.vn/a6vXP
https://archive.vn/8cGql
https://archive.vn/ubBJO
https://archive.vn/6DBlQ
https://archive.vn/S4xHG
Timestamps
0:00 Supreme Court Texas REGECTION/ how long investigations actually take
12:09 Communist Infiltration in UK
19:05 Covid Update
23:45 Proof Google isn’t invincible
27:34 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#Election #China #BigTech
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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