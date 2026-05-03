THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: The Zion Of God-MAY 3 2026

In your King James Bible, the word "Zion" appears 152 times in 152 verses, with all of them anchored in the Old Testament. And in the overwhelming majority of places, Zion is a literal, visible and physical geographic location firmly connected to King David, and to the coming King Jesus at the Second Advent. Zion will be the place where King Jesus will sit on David's throne, and rule the world during the Millennium. God will rule the world from a Zionist Kingdom on this Earth, believe it or not. "The mighty God, even the LORD, hath spoken, and called the earth from the rising of the sun unto the going down thereof. Out of Zion, the perfection of beauty, God hath shined. Our God shall come, and shall not keep silence: a fire shall devour before him, and it shall be very tempestuous round about him. He shall call to the heavens from above, and to the earth, that he may judge his people. Gather my saints together unto me; those that have made a covenant with me by sacrifice." Psalm 50:1-3 (KJB)