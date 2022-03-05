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Canada Liberal MP Loses His Mind About Freedom Convoy 2022 Questions GiveSendGo Jacob Wells
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61 views • March 05, 2022
Canada Liberal MP Loses His Mind About Freedom Convoy 2022 Questions GiveSendGo Jacob Wells
True North
https://www.facebook.com/truenorthcentre/videos/1024394508466229
Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed loses his mind about the freedom convoy and lashes out at the co-founder of GiveSendGo Jacob Wells during a meeting at the Public Safety Committee.
Eventually, CPC MP Raquel Dancho has to intervene and ask Noormohamed to take a breath.
True North
https://www.facebook.com/truenorthcentre/videos/1024394508466229
Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed loses his mind about the freedom convoy and lashes out at the co-founder of GiveSendGo Jacob Wells during a meeting at the Public Safety Committee.
Eventually, CPC MP Raquel Dancho has to intervene and ask Noormohamed to take a breath.
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