BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 59: Religious Hypocrisy
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 3 days ago

The prophet Isaiah exposed the lies of the Kabbalists and Jesus called out the hypocrisy of the Pharisees with their false oaths. Even though the Mosaic law placed a prohibition on lying, these deceitful men had no problem committing perjury and using God’s holy name in the process. For example, an oath by the temple could be nullified, but one that involved the gold of the temple was inviolate.

Another oath to escape accountability involved making a promise on the altar versus the sacrifice which lay upon it. The whole thing was ridiculous because the Pharisees loved loopholes for their corrupt way of life built upon the doctrine of the Kabbalah.

Jesus made it clear He was aware of their wickedness. They had been weighed and found wanting. The common people watching this unfold must have been shocked as the God-man boldly revealed the corruption of the Jewish leadership and their affinity to the Kabbalah.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1960.pdf

RLJ-1960 -- APRIL 28, 2024

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
jesuskabbalahphariseesmosaic lawprophet isaiah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Vance&#8217;s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Vance’s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Cassie B.
Kennedy unveils $700 million plan to combat addiction, homelessness and mental health crisis

Kennedy unveils $700 million plan to combat addiction, homelessness and mental health crisis

Willow Tohi
The Final Countdown: A prophetic warning or paranoid fantasy?

The Final Countdown: A prophetic warning or paranoid fantasy?

Belle Carter
Syria Unwilling and Unprepared to Attack Lebanon, Report Says

Syria Unwilling and Unprepared to Attack Lebanon, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
Putin Urges ASEAN to Expand Trade in National Currencies at Kazan Summit

Putin Urges ASEAN to Expand Trade in National Currencies at Kazan Summit

Coco Somers
Teen suspect in custody after gunfire erupts in Times Square

Teen suspect in custody after gunfire erupts in Times Square

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy