THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 59: Religious Hypocrisy

The prophet Isaiah exposed the lies of the Kabbalists and Jesus called out the hypocrisy of the Pharisees with their false oaths. Even though the Mosaic law placed a prohibition on lying, these deceitful men had no problem committing perjury and using God’s holy name in the process. For example, an oath by the temple could be nullified, but one that involved the gold of the temple was inviolate.

Another oath to escape accountability involved making a promise on the altar versus the sacrifice which lay upon it. The whole thing was ridiculous because the Pharisees loved loopholes for their corrupt way of life built upon the doctrine of the Kabbalah.

Jesus made it clear He was aware of their wickedness. They had been weighed and found wanting. The common people watching this unfold must have been shocked as the God-man boldly revealed the corruption of the Jewish leadership and their affinity to the Kabbalah.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1960.pdf

RLJ-1960 -- APRIL 28, 2024

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



