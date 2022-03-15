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Hello Patriots - It's Cannabis Jimmy. Can you please share our new Birds, Buds, and Breakfast video to some of your friends ? We are trying to get the word out. Thank you.
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20 views • March 15, 2022
We are building our cannabis tour business , and our Bed and Breakfast business (www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com ) here in Colombia. If you can share this to some of your friends, that would really help us. Thank you in advance.
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