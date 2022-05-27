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Waking People Up Is Easy In You Follow My Script
Wake the Hell Up
Wake the Hell Up
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52 views • May 27, 2022
I've been successfully waking up people to the New World Order agenda for years. Never has it been easier than it is now thanks to the scamdemic. This video provides you the presentation for individuals and groups and explains how to make it work for you. The videos people need to watch are on the homepage of our website:

website: https://wakethehellup.org
email: [email protected]

Here is the presentation:

What you need to know is the actual truth behind COVID. You’re smart. But you’ve been lied to big time.

COVID 19 was planned years ago by a group of extremely wealthy and powerful people who believe there are too many of us on this planet and we are using up the earth’s resources. They want to greatly reduce the population. And, they’re doing this secretly through COVID injections, 5G, and other means.

They have become so rich and powerful that they own or control virtually everything: governments, world banking, the mainstream media, big pharma, the healthcare industry and every major corporation they believe is important to their agenda.

But unless you understand how these people gained their power you’ll never fully understand how they became so powerful. We have had a corrupt banking system since before you were born!

Here are some questions for you:

Who creates our nation’s money and how is it created? Do you know?
What is a debt-based banking system? Do you know?
What is fractional reserve banking?
What is the national debt?
What’s the real purpose of a central bank?
Why is who creates our nation’s money more important than what backs it?
What is the actual cause of inflation, recessions, and depressions?

You need to watch a few videos or you’ll never understand what’s behind COVID, where our economy is headed, or what they’re going to do to us.

Go to the website wakthehellup.org's homepage. There are four videos you need to watch. Contact me after you’ve watched the first. It’s called “Jekyll Island: The Truth Behind the Federal Reserve.”

Visit the website to see the other videos I recommend.
Keywords
freedomcensorshipgenocidetechnocracyvaersenslavement5-gnew-world-orderanti-vaxxerspcrcovid vaccinesworld-economic-forumfalse-positivesfood-shortageswake-peoplesupply-chain-collapse5-g radiationcovid-deaths
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